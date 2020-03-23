Believe in miracles: pregnant Jamal touched the network performance of the song beyoncé (video)

Ukrainian singer Jamala, who recently showed how spending time in quarantine, touched the net performance of the soundtrack to the animated film “the lion King” “the OTHERSIDE”. Song for the cartoon being sung by Beyonce, performed by a pregnant Jamala very liked the Internet users.

View this post in Instagram The publication is from Jamala (@jamalajaaa) 22 Mar 2020 11:39 PDT

“God, it was now necessary. You are incredible!”, “Very nice, I listened to my mind and took matter what happens, it was magical”, “Jamal, it’s brilliant! Please release more such videos. It’s impossible to hear”, write the commentators.

She Jamal, recording this cover, I wanted to remind everyone that miracles exist. “The best I can do now believe in miracles! This song is very profound words. It’s about the fact that when we Wake up and lose hope, we will find another. And say to him: “I will see you again.” And I first sang in Kiswahili”, she wrote.

