Belshina vs Gorodeya live streaming free: preview, betting tips

Belshina vs Gorodeya live streaming free

Belshina – Gorodeya. Forecast for the championship of Belarus (April 3, 2020)

On Friday evening, April 3, in Bobruisk, the match “Belshina” – “Gorodeya” starts the third round in the championship of Belarus – we have prepared a forecast.

Belshina

After their return to the Premier League of Belarusian football, the team from Bobruisk has not yet surprised anyone. In the starting round , Belshina hosted FC Minsk at home. The wards of Eduard Gradoboev already in the opening of the match were the first to open an account and stopped there. At the same time, the guests answered three times and eventually won.

The second game also did not bring Belshina points. The team played on the road against Torpedo-BELAZ and deservedly lost 0: 1. Although the score could be much larger.

As a result – after two rounds of “Belshina” in the last but one place.

Gorodeya

Gorodeya performed in approximately the same vein as the future rival. In the first round, “sugar” left Vitebsk with nothing, losing to the local club with a score of 0: 1. Failure befell the team on the second day of the game. At home, they lost to Shakhtar from Salihorsk, and also “dry” – 0: 2.

According to the results of two rounds, Gorodeya settled in last place in the standings with the total goal difference of 0: 3.

Statistics

“Gorodeya” in the current championship has not scored.

In both matches, Gorodeya in the current championship played a bet “total less than 2.5”.

Opponents played in the Premier League only two matches.

In 2016, Gorodeya won 2-0 on the Belshiny field , and tied 1-1 at home.

Forecast

Judging by the starting fights, both teams showed a weak game in attack . Belshina only returned to the Premier League after four years of absence. The team is motivated no less than its opponent, plus plays at home, which is important in such fights. In our opinion, the owners should not lose in the match with a small number of goals.

Our forecast – Belshina will not lose + total less than 3.5 for 1.62 in 1x BC