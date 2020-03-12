Ben Affleck filmed on the beach Linichuk with a new passion – a James bond girl (photos)

47-year-old Hollywood actor Ben Affleck actually confirmed the rumors about his affair with 31-year-old actress Ana de Armas. They were first spotted together in Cuba — the home of Ana. And now, as informs edition Daily Mail, Minicabs couple photographed on the beach in Costa Rica. They hugged and kissed, leaving no doubt as to the nature of their relationship.

Armas and Affleck met on the set of the Thriller “Deep water”. It will be released in November this year.

Affleck has been married to actress Jennifer garner, with whom he has three children. They broke up in 2015, after ten years of marriage. But divorced only at the end of the 2018 year. Recently, Ben, who fought earlier with alcoholism, admitted that the divorce from Jennifer was his greatest regret in life.

Ana was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotea — in the period from 2011 to 2013. She is known for the films “Who’s there”, “blade Runner 2049”, “Knives unsheathed”, “Guys with guns” also starred in the new film “James bond” “007: No time to die” along with Daniel Craig.

