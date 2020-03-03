Ben Stiller will appear in the ninth the fast and the Furious

Ben Stiller will appear in the new part of the franchise “fast and furious”. As reported by the portal Page Six, citing its own sources, the shooting of the scenes with his participation will start soon. Presumably he plays a very small role.

Remember: the bulk of the scenes for “fast & Furious 9s already filmed, February 1 released the first full trailer for the movie. The film starred VIN Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael rooker, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena, KARDi Bi and Ludacris.