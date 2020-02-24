Benfica – Shakhtar: forecasts of the bookmakers on the match of the Europa League

Thursday, February 27, in Lisbon at the stadium “Da Luz” will be the return match of 1/16 finals of the Europa League between local Benfica and Shakhtar Donetsk. We will remind, the first match between the teams ended in Kharkov with the victory of “miners” with the minimum advantage — 2:1.

Leading Ukrainian and foreign bookmakers believe in victory of eagles “from Lisbon”, while keeping the hosts of the upcoming match, the role of the deliberate outsider, given the result of the match in Kharkiv, in the struggle for an exit in 1/8 final.

“Favorite Sports”: the victory “Benfica” — 1,89, draw 3,60, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 4,10. The passage of “Benfica” — 2,17, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,70.

“Prematch”: win Benfica — of 1.83, the draw is 3.85, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 4,30. Pass Benfica is 2.14, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,75.

“Marathon”: a victory of Benfica to 1.90, the draw is 3.80, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 4,25. Pass Benfica — 2,15, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,70.

William Hill: win Benfica — of 1.83, the draw to 3.60, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 4,20. Pass Benfica — 2,00, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,73.

Bet365: win Benfica — of 1.80, a draw 3,60, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 4,33. The passage of “Benfica” — 2,05, the passage of “Shakhtar” — 1,70.

