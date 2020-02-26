Benfica — Shakhtar online stream the return match of the playoffs of the Europa League

Thursday, February 27 in the Portuguese capital Lisbon at the stadium “Da Luz”, containing more than 65,5 thousand spectators, will be the match of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League between local Benfica and FC Shakhtar Donetsk (beginning at 22:00).

The list of players in Lisbon

The Pitmen’s head coach luís Castro hopes in the second leg on 21 footballer, 18 of which will be on the bench for the game. As part of the Donetsk delegation in the capital of Portugal went to the following players:

Goalkeepers — Pyatov, Trubin, Shevchenko.

Defenders Dodo, Kryvtsov, Matvienko, Khocholava, Ismaily.

Midfielders — Bolbat, Stepanenko, Patrick, Maicon, Marcos, Bondarenko, Kovalenko, Tyson, Linnet, Marlos, Aunt, Fernando.

Striker Moraes.

Judges from the Netherlands

On the return leg of the 1/16 finals will work the team of referees headed by the experienced 46-year-old Bjorn Kuipers. In the record of the referee, who owns a supermarket in his native Oldenzaal that in the East of the country and has hosted many prestigious tournaments — the UEFA super Cup-2011, Europa League 2013 and 2018, the Confederations Cup 2013, Champions League 2014 and world Cup U-20 in 2017.

Met many times with both teams in the European competitions. And if Benfica are under the “supervision” of Kuypers yet did not win (1 draw and 4 defeats), that Shakhtar has a little better statistics meetings in judging the Dutchman (2 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat).

46-year-old Bjorn Kuipers

Benfica and Shakhtar in their respective leagues

Between the two head-to-head matches of the team played their matches in the national Championships. “Benfica” on departure with the minimum account beat “Gil Vicente” — 1:0 (Vinicius, 15). Thus the “eagles” have interrupted a series without victories, which consisted of four games. In the standings, wards of Bruno Lage continues to lead, ahead of “Port” at one point.

With the same score in favor of the “miners” ended with a home match against Chernigov “Gums” — 1:0 (Marlos, 90+4). The match was controversial: in the 59th minute when the score was 0:0, the team of Aleksandr Ryabokon has scored, but their joy was overshadowed by the decision of the referee to cancel a goal striker Gutsulyak in connection with what to give a pass Filippov before that was offside. However, even the loss of points, Shakhtar would not affect their standings — the team of Luis Castro still ahead of their closest rivals from Dinamo with 14 points.

Background

