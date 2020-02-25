Benfica – Shakhtar: where to watch online the second leg of the Europa League

Thursday, 27 February, Shakhtar will play the second match of 1/16 finals of the Europa League against Portuguese “Benfica”. The fight will take place in Lisbon at the stadium “Da Luz”, which can accommodate 65 642 of the viewer, beginning at 22:00 Kyiv time.

ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH BENFICA — SHAKHTAR

We will remind, in the first contest, held last week in Kharkov, which was shown just one yellow card, and that at the fifth minute of stoppage time, the Pitmen won with a minimum advantage — 2:1 (Alan Patrick, 56, Kovalenko, 72 Pizzi, 67, penalty).

Between the two head-to-head matches of the team played their matches in the national Championships. “Benfica” on departure with the minimum account beat “Gil Vicente” — 1:0 (Vinicius, 15). Thus the “eagles” have interrupted a series without victories, which consisted of four games. In the standings, wards of Bruno Lage continues to lead, ahead of “Port” at one point.

With the same score in favor of the “miners” ended with a home match against Chernigov “Gums” — 1:0 (Marlos, 90+4). The match was controversial: in the 59th minute when the score was 0:0, the team of Aleksandr Ryabokon has scored, but their joy was overshadowed by the decision of the referee to cancel a goal striker Gutsulyak in connection with what to give a pass Filippov before that was offside. However, even the loss of points, Shakhtar would not affect their standings — the team of Luis Castro still ahead of their closest rivals from Dinamo with 14 points.

Live on the territory of Ukraine second leg of the Europa League between Benfica and Shakhtar will show the TV channel “Football 1” (beginning at 22:00 Kyiv time). An hour before the start of the game in the broadcast channel will be broadcast “Road to Gdansk”, where experts in the Studio will assess the chances of the Ukrainian team in the upcoming fight and make out the key points after it.

