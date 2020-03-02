Benfica vs Moreirency live streaming free

Benfica – Moreirency: bet on the match of the 23rd round of the championship of Portugal

On March 2, the match of the 23rd round of the Portuguese championship “Benfica” – “Moreirency” will take place. Bookmakers have no doubt about the victory of the home team. Let’s try to understand the pre-match hands.



Benfica

Benfica tops the standings with 57 points in the asset. In 22 rounds, the team registered 19 victories and tripped over defeat three times. The overall difference between goals scored and goals conceded was an impressive 50-12 ratio. However, from the comfortable advantage over the second place, which until recently was seven points, there was no trace left: Porto was only one point behind.

In native penates, Benfica is preparing a football dish for its fans of this quality: nine wins and two defeats. The attack of the team issued 27 effective raids on the opponents’ goal, the defense did not find an antidote against six goals in their own goal.

I would also note that in the course of the last three matches of Benfica in the domestic arena, the top has never happened.

Moreirency

Moreirency wanders through the second half of the standings. In 22 rounds, the team came across six wins, eight times spent a draw and in eight cases stumbled over a defeat. The total difference between goals scored and goals conceded turned into numbers 31-31.

Moreirency feels much better in its native land: five wins, three draws and three losses. The attack of the team showed 18 scores of rivals, the defense did not keep track of 15 productive raids on their own goal. And so, for comparison, the statistics of guest matches of Moreirency look like: one win, five draws and five defeats with a total difference of 13-16 goals scored and conceded.

Bookmakers offer a clear win of 1.14 for a clear victory for Benfica. A crushing victory for the home team is expected: even with the handicap (1.5) for the guests, the coefficient climbed far beyond two.

Match Prediction

Having studied the bookmaker quotes, I came to the conclusion that the best option for this meeting is “P1 and TM (4.5)”.

In my opinion, betting on Benfica’s huge head start does not justify the risks, but P1 and TM (4.5) for 1.65 have a decent indicator of value.

Benfica – Moreirense

Bid – P1 AND TM (4.5)

Coefficient: 1.65