Benfica vs Moreirense: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Benfica vs Moreirense: forecast for the match of the championship of Portugal (March 2, 2020)

Moreirense does not lose in four games in a row, but whether Benfica will be able to leave the opponent without points on March 2, you will find the answer in our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Benfica

“Benfica” in the last month has lost all its advantage over “Port” – first, the team of Bruno Lage lost the opponent in a full-time meeting, then lost points in the match with “Braga”. Thus, the “eagles” are now ahead of the “dragons” by one point in the table, which threatens them with a fall from the pedestal already in this round, if another mistake occurs.

Last Thursday, Benfica flew out of the Europa League – after a 1–2 defeat away from Shakhtar, the “eagles” and their opponents painted a 3-3 draw on their field and left the tournament.

Moreirense

Moreirense relies on maintaining a residence permit in Primera and copes with its task – the team of Ricardo Soares is in 12th place in the table. “Green and white” break away from the relegation zone by 10 points, which allows them to look to the future with optimism. In the last round, Moreirense, contrary to all forecasts, defeated Santa Clara 2-1, extending the series without defeat to four matches.

Statistics

In the last nine home games, Benfica won eight wins over Moreirense

In only one of the last three home matches did Benfica concede from Moreirense

In only one of the last five matches, Benfica scored more than one goal

Forecast

“Benfica” gave a lot of energy last week in the Europa League, which will undoubtedly affect the team’s game in today’s match, and the mood after the departure will be clearly spoiled. “Moreirense” is in good shape and will definitely try to give the favorite a fight – the “green and white” will probably close in defense and breaking it to the “eagles” will be very difficult.

We believe that defeat will not happen. Forecast – victory of Benfica + total less (4.5) goals . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.65