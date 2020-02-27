Benfica vs Shakhtar Donetsk: live streaming free for the match of the Europa League

Benfica vs Shakhtar Donetsk. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (February 27, 2020)

Benfica vs Shakhtar Donetsk: kill the intrigue

We offer a forecast for the return match of the Europa League, in which on February 27 Benfica will receive Donetsk Shakhtar. Who will enter the next stage of the tournament? – the answer is in our material.

Benfica

In the match of Primera, which took place on Monday in Barcelos, today’s hosts did not appear in very good condition after a defeat in LE, but on the 15th minute they opened an account and were able to keep it until the final whistle, while they lost to the 11th team for all statistical indicators.

Today, the “ Reds ” hold the first position, having gained 19 victories and have never tied. It is worth noting the defense, which conceded only 12 goals in 22 rounds.

In the first game of LE, the “eagles” were just lucky and on their side was loyalty from the referee, who once again confirmed that the VAR can be controlled in any direction. Before the return round, Benfiquistas has good chances of reaching the next stage and the only thing left is to go on the attack and score, which the Pitmen’s attackers are looking forward to, able to launch a counterattack against any defense of the world.

In today’s match as part of the “Benfica ” will not be able to enter the field Gabriel, Zhardel and Almeida , who was able to cope with a leg injury.

Shakhtar Donetsk

” Shakhtar ” their debut match in the Ukrainian Premier League, held on Sunday and the fans the team had to be nervous. Despite the complete dominance of the field and according to all statistical indicators, the “ orange-blacks ” could not break through the defense of the Chernihiv team for 95 minutes.

Only in the last seconds of the meeting, Marlos brought another victory, which became the 17th in 19 games, and the gap of 14 points from the second Dynamo was preserved.

In the first match of the Europa League, it is worth noting beautiful goals from Alan Patrick and Kovalenko scored after excellent combinations worthy of football textbooks, as well as the correct game of the Donetsk team players who did not receive a single “mustard” and justified our forecast for the game.

In today’s match they will not be able to enter the field of Dentinho and Solomon .

Statistics

Benfica have won only 1 of their last 5 matches

Shakhtar have five victories in a row

Shakhtar did not lose away most of the time since July 28 last year

The first match of the confrontation ended with the Pitmen’s victory (2: 1)

Forecast

In the first match, Shakhtar showed excellent team football, and the work of Luis Castro deserved the highest marks. We assume that today Benfica will receive a goal in a counterattack, where the game may end, but a goal from the hosts will lead to unpredictable consequences, but what can be guaranteed is a tough game, which will result in warnings, and possibly deletion.

We expect the success of a more played Donetsk team, for which we offer to play the main bet .

Our forecast is Shakhtar’s pass and put it on the line of BC 1x Bet for 1.73

The second bet we take the total more (4) on yellow cards for 1.89