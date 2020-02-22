Berinchyk — Sarmiento: the full video of the champion fight Ukrainian

On Saturday, February 22, during the evening in Brovary (Kyiv region) the winner of the WBO International lightweight champion Ukrainian Denis Berinchyk (13 wins, 7 of them by Ko) successfully made the third defense of the title in a match against the champion of Argentina Hector Sarmiento (21 wins, 14 KOs, 2 losses). Witnesses of the triumph of the 31-year-old native of Krasnodon became famous boxers Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk, the famous wrestler, Jean Beleniuk and wife Denys Berinchyk Liana.

Jean Beleniuk, Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk supported Denys Berinchyk in a battle with the Argentine

Vice-champion of the Olympic games in London, winning in October last year, Mexican Patricio lópez Moreno, once again staged a duel in front of the bright show. This time Denis, who is now coached by 29-year-old Egor Golub, appeared before the public under the song of the band ACDC — Thunderstruck. as the Hulk (sci-Fi hero of the eponymous movie).

Berinchyk appeared before the public as the Hulk

With the first round of the fight in the “Terminal” Berinchyk is tested for strength of the opponent, surpassing it in anthropometry. Not just a dangerous shot and the Argentine. But Denis, good moving, stubbornly bent his line, and in the eighth round Sarmiento from falling to the floor saved only the bell. In the end, the Argentine lasted all 12 rounds, but a victory the unanimous decision of judges (Ukrainian, Russian, and Italian) celebrated Denys Berinchyk— 117:111, 118:112, 118:110.

Note that in the main undercard fight another Ukrainian 30-year-old Middleweight Dmitry Mitrofanov (8 wins, 5 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) in a spectacular 8-round bout won by decision Ulugbek Sobirov from Uzbekistan (9 wins, 5 by Ko, 1 defeat).

