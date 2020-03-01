“Berlinale 2020”: full list of winners

The Berlin film festival. Photo: Getty Images

On Saturday, 29 February, took place the solemn closing of jubilee, 70-th Berlin film festival, during which there were announced the winners in various categories.

Painting “Evil does not exist,” Iranian Director Mohammad Rasulof received the “Golden bear” — the main prize of the 70-th Berlin film festival.

“Silver bear” was scandalous film, most of which were shot in Kharkov — “Dau. Natasha”. The award for cinematography was accepted by the Directors Ilya Hrzhanovsky and Catherine Oertel.

Grand Prix of the jury of the Berlinale for the movie “Never rarely sometimes always” was directed by Eliza Hittman.

Other winners of the festival were:

The Hong sangsoo — best Director — “the Woman who ran away.”

Damian and Fabio D Innocenzo — best screenplay — “Bad tales”

Paula ber — best actress — “Ondine”

Elio Germano — best actor — “I wanted to hide”

Jurgen Jurges prize for artistic achievement — “Dau.Natasha”

Also a special prize for the anniversary of the festival went to the French film “clear history”.

