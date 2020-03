Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had an affair and broke up with 34-year-old Francesca Pascale, with whom they were together for 12 years, reports Sky News.

New beloved 83-year-old Berlusconi began with a 30-year-old Mar Fascines, the Deputy of his party “Forward, Italy”.

Berlusconi confirmed the breakup in a statement. It is reported that between Berlusconi and Pascal was the “deep friendship”.