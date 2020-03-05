Bernard Tomic vs Alexandar Vukic: live streaming free for the Challenger Monterrey

Bernard Tomic vs Alexandar Vukic. Forecast for the Challenger Monterrey match (March 6, 2020)

Bernard Tomic in the third round of the tournament in Monterrey on February 6 will play with Aleksandar Vukic. Who will win the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Bernard Tomic

The results of Tomic this season can not be called outstanding. Bernard this year won just three victories in eight games played. At the current competitions in Monterrey, the representative of Australia started the match against Spaniard Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, whom he defeated in three games with a score of 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Aleksandar Vukic

The season for Vukic is developing quite well so far. In only one tournament this year, a 23-year-old tennis player failed to overcome the starting circle. It was in Cleveland, where in the first round he lost to the Japanese Yosuke Watanuki (3-6, 5-7).

At the current tournament in Monterrey, Vukic has already held two fights. In the first round, he defeated Julian Lenz (6-3, 6-3), and in the second he beat the eminent Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in three games (6-3, 3-6, 6-3).

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

In the last five games, Vukic won four victories, Tomic – two.

Forecast

Vukic is a pretty promising tennis player. The Australian has a good serve and great acting on the rallies, which he actually demonstrated in a recent meeting against the Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez. Vukich can definitely count on victory in the upcoming meeting against Tomich, who is not always properly tuned in for this or that match.

