Beroe SZ vs Locomotiv Plovdiv: live streaming free for the championship of Bulgaria

Beroe vs Locomotiv. Forecast for the match of the championship of Bulgaria (February 28, 2020)

In our forecast for the match on February 28, “Beroe” – “Lokomotiv”, we estimated the chances of the favorite. The hosts have won four games in a row. Will they be able to extend their unbeaten run?

Beroe SZ

“Beroe” started the season not in the best way, but was able to correct mistakes and is now gaining momentum. The team in the domestic championship is in sixth place with 34 points in the piggy bank. The last five games for the club were excellent. He was able to distinguish himself four times and suffer only one defeat.

Martin Kamburov is one of the top three league scorers, he scored ten goals.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Lokomotiv recently lost control of the situation and began to show vague results. In the league, the team is on the second line with 45 points in the asset. The past five games for the team of Bruno Akrapovich went badly. They were able to win only once against Tsarskoye Selo (4-0).

Dimitar Iliev is the league’s top scorer, he has 12 goals scored.

Statistics

Beroe wins four games in a row.

Lokomotiv was able to win just one of five past games.

Beroe has not lost at home for four games in a row.

Forecast

Both teams are good this season, but the home team have been looking a little better lately, and they are more motivated. The team shows itself perfectly in home games, this will be the decisive factor in choosing a bet.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (0) on the Beroe for 1.80 in the BC Marathon.