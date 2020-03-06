Besiktas vs Ankaragucu live streaming free

Besiktas vs Ankaragucu. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 6, 2020)

Read our forecast for the match “Besiktas” – “Ankaragucu”, which will be held on March 6. In the last full-time meeting, the teams showed us nothing. Will the teams surprise us this time?

Besiktas

“Besiktas” after several defeats in a row began to improve. The team is now struggling to qualify for the Europa League, but so far it lacks eight points to fourth place. The last five games for the team of Sergey Yalchyn turned out to be successful. “Black Eagles” were able to distinguish themselves in three meetings against “Rizespore” (2: 1), “Gaziantep” (3: 0) and “Alaniyaspor” (2: 1).

Dorukham Tokoz will not be able to attend due to injury.

Ankaragucu

“Ankaragucu” terribly shows itself in the current championship. The team that at the beginning of the season that now can not find their game and loses a lot because of this. The club is trying to fight for maintaining residence in the Turkish league.

Resit Akchay Mustafa’s team lacks two points until the 15th line. The last five games in the Super League for the “blue-yellow” were not very successful. They were able to distinguish themselves in matches against Yeni Malatyaspor (1: 0) and Fenerbahce (2: 1).

Ilkhan Parlak is the team’s top scorer, he was able to draw five goals in the league.

Statistics

Besiktas won three out of five past games.

Ankaragucu has never won an in-person meeting this season.

Ankaragucu was able to win just one out of five away games.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the Besiktas is a clear favorite . The team is in good shape now, and the players are too motivated to win. As a result, we are waiting for the owners of Victoria with a comfortable margin, because his opponent is in terrible condition now.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-1.5) at Besiktas in BC Fonbet for 1.80.