Best cartoons for viewing baby in quarantine

Three weeks of quarantine is not only a chance to protect themselves and their loved ones, but also the long, endlessly long for the parents time home with the kids. We have prepared a selection of the best cartoons that you could enjoy leisure, and to compare their experiences and impressions of their children, to share emotions from view. Psychologists say, it’s very common.

Kung fu Panda (Kung fu Panda 2). The main character of the cartoon from the “DreamWorks Animation” too fat and clumsy Panda Po. However, he is very kind, and his dream is to become a warrior of kung fu. In the valley where he lives At, held competitions, thanks to which you will choose the Dragon Warrior from the DreamWorks, which will gain immense power and become the defender of good. Everyone is convinced that this warrior would be one of the five disciples of master Shifu, but the choice suddenly falls on In. He is very glad of it, and goes to school wizard. He will train with the furious five, the strongest warriors of kung fu. He can’t even imagine what awaits him. The first two parts of the cartoon “Kung fu Panda” was released in 2008 and 2011. Both were nominated for an Oscar as best animated film.

Three heroes and Shamahanskaya Queen. Prince of Kiev fell victim to the romantic charms of the Queen of Shamakhi. Now, to deliver his beloved Queen in Kiev Grad, he summons three warriors to keep her safe. However, Alyosha Popovich, Dobrynya Nikitich and Ilya Muromets know that the Queen cannot be trusted and she does not like Prince. How then to proceed?

Cars (Cars 2). Adventure and Comedy cartoon Director John Lasseter from the Studio “Pixar” about talking machines. The main character of the cartoon – car racing named Lightning McQueen. He likes to always win, and at the moment his dream – winning the famous competition “the Piston Cup”. However, on the way there, the hero is lost on the “Route 66”, which leads him after long wandering in a long-abandoned town of Radiator springs. Besides that Lightning McQueen got lost, so he still manages to mess up the only road in this city, after which he was sent to correctional work. At least stay in Radiator springs, McQueen is moving closer to local people, and even finds new friends, who become his team in a race, and help him realize the meaning of life.

Rio (Rio 2). American-Brazilian cartoon about the adventures of a carefree home a parrot in the wild. The cartoon in all its glory reveals picturesque views of Rio de Janeiro, its beautiful nature and incredible people regular carnivals and festivals. In the cartoon describes the adventures of two parrots – a male and female blue macaw – the only remaining of their species who were kidnapped by a group of smugglers involved in the illegal export of rare species of birds. Complicated story. Fiftieth anniversary feature film Studio “Walt Disney” exceeds all expectations.

“A tangled tale” is masterfully directed, wonderfully drawn, witty and touching film, which will be interesting to see the children and adults. Many years ago in the fairy Kingdom there was trouble – a little Princess was kidnapped by an unknown villain. Royal couple still does not leave attempts to find the missing daughter. She, meanwhile, lives just down the road from the beautiful Palace in a high tower with no stairs and doors. Rapunzel, never fleeing secluded home, unaware of their origins and considers the cunning thief of a caring mother. Cherished dream of a Princess to go out into the big world and see the place where every year, on her birthday, fly fairy lights. On the eve of an intruder, a thief and a crook named Flynn accidentally gets into the house and Rapunzel promises to help with the implementation of her dreams, turning life a good heroine.

Madagascar. Four pampered animals from the Central zoo in new York city – Alex the lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria gippopotamiha – decide to escape. Once shipwrecked on the exotic island of Madagascar, inhabited by lemurs and eats them fossa, travelers with horror realize that with urban habits they will have to say goodbye. The adventures of this eccentric company continues in Madagascar 2 and Madagascar 3.

Ice age series of animated films, tells about the adventures of the main characters of the mammoth, sloth and saber-toothed tiger in prehistoric times. Toy story for many years gathers at screens a huge number of spectators, who took great interest in following the adventures of woody and his friends. Many grew up on these tapes and remember them by heart.

