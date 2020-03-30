Best childhood tale”Three nuts for Cinderella”!

What a magical film! And no special effects!

In this film full of magic and kindness…Kindergarten memories! Warm and touching movie! The best Cinderella story of all times and peoples. And what beautiful music. Actors worthy of individual words. It must be like Cinderella and the Prince.

How simple is removed, the winter woods are not filled with any 3-d effects, but so incredibly beautiful. Literally transferred to the child’s feeling from the winter woods…the Feeling of something wonderful, a little dangerous, very mysterious.

We all change, grow old with age, but only our favorite movie is still young and our souls. This film is such. Show it to your children now and show their grandchildren.

Very nice acting couple. I Libuse seemed so beautiful, now thought, may have changed opinion-nothing has changed. She has such a fabulous beauty.

I want the same wonderful love, like the heroes of the tale.

Must see this story and enjoy the wonderful music of our childhood. Even in our adult life will always be fairy tales and miracles! Because sometimes you want!