Best father in the world: Hayden Panettiere showed a photo of Wladimir Klitschko’s daughter

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

American actress Hayden Panettier, once again beaten her boyfriend Brian Hickerson, published in the social network Twitter photos of his five year old daughter, Kaya Evdokia. One of them depicts a girl dancing with her dad — the Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitschko. “The best father in the world” — signed this photo Hayden. Another picture, a portrait of a daughter, the actress headlined: “Pretty woman.”

As you know, after the separation of the pair, Kaia left to live with Vladimir.

Brian Hickerson must be brought to court on charges of domestic violence on March 12. Hayden has not yet decided whether to bring him to justice. Bryan has beaten her in may last year. Then she refused to testify against him, believing that the beloved will never raise a hand on her.

Maria Batterbury

