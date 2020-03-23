Best films about nuclear Apocalypse

After new tensions between the US and Russia exchanged threats, he resumed talking about the threat of nuclear conflict.

In the last days silnejsie two nuclear powers – USA and Russia – closer to the biggest confrontation since the Cuban missile crisis.

The two sides exchanged missile threats, but experts say that the collision of American and Russian forces in Syria is almost inevitable and may get out of hand.

Users of social networks are actively discussing the looming nuclear Apocalypse and the Russian state TV tells what to do during the Third world war and what to take with you on the day of judgment.

On this occasion we decided to remember the best films on the theme of nuclear Apocalypse.

Dr. Strangelove or: How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb

Stanley Kubrick, 1964

Cult movie of Stanley Kubrick, was released in the midst of the Cold war and now have regained relevance. The film is based on the Thriller by Peter George Red alert, which clearly describes an atmosphere of General fear of nuclear Apocalypse.

Obsessed with the idea that the Communists intend to Rob Americans of their “precious bodily juices” General Jack D. Ripper, commander of air force base sends a squadron of bombers with nuclear weapons to bomb the USSR.

U.S. President Muffy tries to save the situation, he gathers his advisers, including the brave General Turgidson and wheelchair-bound former Nazi scientist Dr. Strangelove.

In 1989 was year included in the national register of USA movies as “culturally significant”. Ranked third on the list of the best comedies and 39th place in the list of the best American films by the American film Institute. In the list of best films according to IMDb stands above other films of Kubrick.

Mad Max

George Miller, 1979-2015

Post-apocalyptic trilogy, which tells about the former policeman Max Rockatansky, who loses his family in dislipidemy Australia, who lost all signs of a civilized country, due to a series of wars resulting from the oil crisis. The first film came to the screen in 1979.

Miller first created the trilogy with Mel Gibson in the title role, and then in 2015 withdrew reboot titled Mad Max: fury Road with Tom hardy in the lead role, has received rave reviews from film critics.

In the original trilogy with Mel Gibson’s mansion is the second film Mad Max 2: the road Warrior, which presented a bleak and merciless world ruled by roving gangs and gasoline is the most valuable currency.

A boy and his dog

L. K. Jones, 1974

The events of the film take place in 2024 after a devastating Fourth world war, which lasted only five days.

The remnants of the US population languish in the empty cities. Each to himself, survival boils down to finding food and fighting with other people for food.

The protagonist, Vic, is paired with his dog blood, which is telepathic communication.

The film became one of the inspirations when creating the cult series Fallout.

The last battle

Luc Besson, 1983

The events take place in the ruins of modern cities after an unnamed catastrophe. People have already lost their speech and speak only with gestures. Food is also a problem, however, sometimes it may rain from falling fish.

Back to the world of slavery and dictatorship of the strongest. The protagonist of the Man lives like a hermit and he has to fight s existence with their own kind.

The film received many awards and prizes.

Letters from a dead man

Konstantin Lopushansky, 1986

The film is set in an unnamed city, some time after a nuclear war that happened due to the fact that choking on coffee, the operator of the electronic center does not have time to cancel the rocket launch with a nuclear warhead, which resulted in the computer error.

Scientist, Nobel prize winner Larsen is saved from the consequences of the nuclear bombing in the dungeon of the historical Museum, where he worked before the war, his wife, who failed to come down to the shelter and is now suffering from diseases caused by, apparently, a significant dose of radiation.

Together with them live underground former employees of the Museum. Each of them in its own experiences the tragedy of mankind – who is writing a book-reflection about the causes, someone is preparing a message to the future of civilization, and someone is thinking about the future of humanity underground with a new morality and ethics.

The film almost coincided with the Chernobyl accident, therefore for its time, the picture was very sharp and shocking.

The writer Arkady Strugatsky called the film “smart and brutal drama about contemporary people in a situation to which the exception from the history of mankind has to use all his strength.”

Judge Dredd 3D

Pete Travis, 2012

In the future after a nuclear war the territory of the United States is a radiation irradiated wasteland known as the Cursed Earth.

On the East coast is stretching from Boston to Washington Mega-city One, a metropolis with 800 million residents where each day there are 17 000 offences. The only force of justice now are the judges, elite cops, who combine in one person all positions of prosecutors, jurors and artists.

The story is about the confrontation of Judge Dredd with a drug Lord Madeline Madrigal, nicknamed mA-MA played by Lena heady, known for the role of Cersei Lannister in TV series Game of thrones.

The film received positive reviews from film critics. On Rotten Tomatoes collected reviews 125, 77 percent positive.

The Creator of the comic book series by John Wagner, criticized the adaptation of 1995, praised the film, noting that this adaptation is much closer to the original comic.