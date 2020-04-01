Best goalkeeper in the world was struck by the ultra-precise ball-throw and celebrated success in the style of Ronaldo (video)

Best goalkeeper in the world last year, Brazilian Alisson Becker from “Liverpool” on its own “going crazy” during the quarantine. On his page in Instagram the goalkeeper posted a video of ultra-precise throw of the ball in the box on the roof of his mansion. The success of the Brazilian celebrated in the style of the leader, Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Effect of quarantine,” wrote Alisson.

View this post in Instagram Publication from Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker) 31 Mar 2020 12:12 PDT

Recall that in the summer of 2018, the Brazilian with German roots has passed in “Liverpool” of the Italian “Roma” for the 62.5 million euros, which at the time made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football (admittedly, Chelsea bought Kepu Arrizabalaga Athletic for 80 million euros).

