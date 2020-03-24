“Better to be funny than dead”: Anita Lutsenko boasted mother in the mask (photo)

Star coach and TV presenter Anita Lutsenko pleased with the network, posting some pictures of his mother in the mask. Protective mask, women are not as fashionable as sewing Vladimir Ostapchuk, but she complements them with accessories and looks very impressive.

“A post about the coolness of my mother (63 years). The quarantine shows the normal condition of the mother, just a little extravagant. Love mom, thanks for always being praised and for his constant optimism! Quote: “better to be funny than dead””, — signed photo of Anita’s mother.

“That’s sense of style!!! Cool you mom”, “Classssssss!!! Mega positive!!! Mom health”, “Great! More such positive people! Health to all of you!!!”, “Mom chic”, write the commentators.

Earlier, the singer Gaitana showed you how to make fashionable protective mask for a few minutes.

