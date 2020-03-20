Beware the octopus: the inhabitant of sea depths happened to be on land (unusual video)

In the view of most people, octopus — creatures from the deep sea, and strive to make any trouble to the person.

Perhaps this statement has its own truth, but not in the case when the octopus is out of normal habitat — on land.

Then he immediately “dobreet” and it begins to seem totally helpless.

One of these meetings told an Australian diver Lawrence Schiele, writes National Geographic.

One day he noticed on the beach near the water, the movement of some animal, and at first mistook it for a dog, but coming closer, then turned the camera on. It turned out that the stones were moving octopus. Using suction cups on all its eight limbs, clam headed to the pond.

The video hit the new Zealand octopus, or octopus Maori (lat. Macroctopus maorum). This is one of the major representatives of the cephalopods in the region, on average growing up to two meters. It lives at depths of up to 500 meters and often produces food close to the coastline, but prefers to do it at night. In this case, the octopus was a victim of the tide: settling among the water-drenched rocks, with the tide it was on the land, and to it remained nothing how to find a new shelter under water.

The publication explains that Macroctopus maorum is considered to be skillful and aggressive hunter, it feeds on lobsters, crabs, crustaceans and fish, introducing the victim to the toxin, which softens its tissue. He also attacks the octopus, comparable to them in size and even exceeding it, and not just for other species but their own kind.

The bird tried to eat the clam, but he desperately fought for life and finally, his enemy’s powerful tentacles, dragged the feathered under water.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter