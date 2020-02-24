Beyoncé: Blue Ivy wins a prize for his song “Brown Skin Girl” !

Blue Ivy has everything a great ! The daughter of Beyoncé comes even win an award for his song “Brown Skin Girl”. MCE TV says it all !

Beyoncé has no worry at all ! His daughter Ivy already seems ready to take over ! In fact, the daughter of the singer has just won a very grand music award for the song ” Brown Skin Girl “. Someone tells you !

Blue Ivy walking in the footsteps of his mom ! And this is not surprising ! In fact, difficult to imagine the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z do anything other than sing and dance. Biberonnée from birth to the music and show business, the girl seems to have developed artistic talents at an early stage. For proof, she has just won her 1st prize for music at just 8 years old. Awesome !

In fact, Blue Ivy won the award for duo/group of the year at the NAACP Image Awards for the title ” Brown Skin Girl “ last night. The little girl who had worked on the song with his mother, therefore, becomes the youngest artist to win a prize at this ceremony. The class ! As a reminder, the song is from the album of Beyoncé ” The Lion King : The Gift “. A disc created by Queen B as a result of his participation in the eponymous film by Disney. We love it !

Congratulations BLUE IVY on your NAACP award last night for singing and writing on "Brown Skin Girl" from the Album The Gift. The youngest artist to win a major award. Grandma is soo proud of you. 8 years old!!!! You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy sing a hymn to the universal beauty

In the song titled “Brown Skin Girl,” Blue Ivy lends a strong hand to her mother by interpreting a few lines. And not just any ! Since it is in effect of the following words : “The girls with black skin, skin like pearls, the best thing in the world, never change for someone else” . Before Beyoncé did not add ” Your skin is not just black, it shines, and tells your story” .

More than a song, it is so here s an ode to the black skin ! A powerful message of beauty, peace and self-confidence which mark the spirits ! For proof, many fans of Beyoncé have not hesitated to qualify it as ” song of the century” . Moreover, in a rare interview given to the ABC, Queen B had pointed out that this album was ” uonly declaration of love to Africa” , before adding ” I wanted to be sure to find the best talent in Africa” . This is why, in addition to his daughter Blue Ivy, the singer is surrounded by the following artists : Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrel Williams or Tiera Whack and 070 Shake. A success !