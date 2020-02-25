Beyoncé pays homage upsetting to Kobe Bryant and Gianna !

Yesterday, Beyoncé shocked her fans by paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a ceremony held at the Staples Center.

This Monday, 24 February, Beyoncé has sung at the Staples Center to make an ultimate tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. His incredible performance has also been praised in the media and on the web. MCE TV explain to you.

Yesterday, a ceremony to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fans of the Lakers, the relatives of the basketball player, but also a parterre of stars have made the trip. Like Alicia Keys, Michael Jordan, Jlo and even Beyonce. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the athlete has subsequently delivered a speech as poignant in the face of the assembly.

Very moved, Beyoncé also paid tribute to the sport in his own way… To do this, the mum of Blue Ivy then took over two of her hits : ” XO “ , but also ” Halo “. These two songs were the songs ” favorite “ of the basketball player. ” I’m here because I love Kobe (…) I want to sing all together “, has delivered the star on stage. And continue before you begin to sing ” XO “: I want to sing so loud that he can hear our love “.

Beyoncé has not recovered from the disappearance of Kobe Bryant !

Surrounded by singers and an orchestra, Beyoncé caused a sensation at the Staples Center ! On Twitter, a large number of internet users have also welcomed the service of Queen B. ” tribute to Kobe Bryant, it is very beautiful “, can one read on the web. Or again : ” it Seams, nice performance… it is beautiful. Thank You Be “. The star has always been very close to the couple Bryant.

The disappearance of the athlete, Beyoncé had also welcomed its memory on its social networks. In the past, the singer and Jay-z have also attended the trainings and to the matches of the basketball player. According to the american media AND, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been buried in a private ceremony on 7 February at the Pacific View Memorial Park in California.