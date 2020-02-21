Bezus and a person is not saved, “Gent” from the debacle in Rome: video highlights from matches of the Europa League

Thursday, February 20, at the stadiums of the Old world, the first matches of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, in which Ukraine is Shakhtar Donetsk. No surprises no cost. Why are only a crushing defeat of the “Salzburg” on the field “Eintracht” or the fiasco of last year’s semi-finalist of the Champions League for Ajax in Spain. But in General, any zero draw in 16 matches!

The UEFA Europa League. 1/16 finals. The first matches



Shakhtar (Ukraine) — “Benfica” (Portugal) — 2:1 (Alan Patrick, 56, Kovalenko, 73 Pizzi, 67, penalty).

“Eintracht Frankfurt” (Germany) — “Salzburg” (Austria) — 4:1 (Kamada, 12, 43, 53, kostić, 56 — Hee Jang-hwan, 85, penalty).

Midfielder “Eintracht” Daichi Kamada became the second Japanese player in League history Europe who managed to make a hat-trick. It is forward of “Liverpool” Takumi Minamino that as a player Salzburg scored three goals versus Rosenborg in November 2018.

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) — “inter” (Italy) — 0:2 (Eriksen, 71, Lukaku, 90+5, penalty).

“Brugge” (Belgium) — “Manchester United” (England) — 1:1 (Bonaventure, 15 — Martial, 36).

In the “Bruges”, not letting last summer in the Champions League Kiev “Dynamo”, accurate kick scored the ex-forward of “Dawn” Dennis Bonaventure.

Cluj (Romania) — “Seville” (Spain) — 1:1 (DEAC, 59, from a penalty — EN-Nasiri, 82).

“Copenhagen” (Denmark) — “Seltik” (Scotland) — 1:1 (H”Doy, 52 — Edouard, 14).

Getafe (Spain) — Ajax (Netherlands) — 2:0 (Deiverson, 38, Of Kennedy, 90+3).

“Sporting” (Portugal) — “Basaksehir Istanbul” (Turkey) — 3:1 (Coates, 3, Spore, 44, Vietta, 51 — Višća, 77, from a penalty).

Rangers (Scotland) — Braga (Portugal) — 3:2 (Haji, 67, 82, Ariba, 75 Fransergio, 11, Ruiz, 59).

Roma (Italy) — “Gent” (Belgium) — 1:0 (Carles Pérez, 13).

In the second team of the championship of Belgium from the first minutes played by the players of the national team of Ukraine Ihor Plastun and Roman Bezus replaced in the 74th minute.

Recall that Roma is headed by ex-Pitmen’s head coach Paulo Fonseca, and the colors of the team protect substitute ex-football player of Donetsk team Henrik Mkhitaryan.

“Wolfsburg” (Germany) — Malmo (Sweden) — 2:1 (Brekalo, 49, Mehmedi, 61 — Kiese Thelin, 47, penalty).

AZ (Netherlands) — LASK (Austria) — 1:1 (Coalminers, 86, from a penalty — Raguz, 26).

Olympiakos (Greece) — Arsenal (England) — 0:1 (Lacazette, 81).

In the game in Piraeus, guests from London was not able to use the famous midfielder Mesut Utila, which did not fly with the team to Greece. According to the tabloid The Sun, in the coming days, the footballer and his wife Amina Hulse first son is born, and the player with the permission of the coach of the gunners ‘ Mikel Arteta remained in London to maintain the spouse.

However, Arsenal are without a titled German was taken to the Albion victory.

By the way, before meeting one of the boys that were taken of players on the field, confused and not left the field after the anthem of the tournament. So the players of the English club invited the child to her for the team photo.

APOEL (Cyprus) — “Basel” (Switzerland) — 0:3 (Petretta, 16, Stocker, 53, Arthur Cabral, 66).

“Bayer” (Germany) — Porto (Portugal) — 2:1 (Alario, 29, Havers, 57, penalty — Diaz, 73).

“Wolverhampton” (England) — Espanyol (Spain) 4:0 (Diogo Jota, 15, 67, 81, Ruben Neves, 52).

The return matches will take place on 27 February.

