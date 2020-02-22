Biathlon in Antholz online video of the mass start at the world Cup

Sunday, February 23, in Italian Antholz finishes the biathlon world Championships where the women’s team of Ukraine won the bronze medal in the relay. The program of competitions will be completed women’s (12.5 km) and male (15 km) race with a mass start.

Unfortunately, in both distances at the start which will be 30 biathletes and biathletes, Ukraine will have only one representative.

In the women’s mass start race under 22-m number will start Olena Pidhrushna, which in Antholz was fourth in the sprint and helped our team to finish third in the relay.

In the race with a mass start of the men we cheer for the captain of the Ukrainian national team Dmitry Pidruchna, whose 27th starting number.

women's (13:30) and men (16:00) before the mass starts

Also live stream of the race will show “NTU”, “Eurosport 1”, “Belarus 5” and “Match”.

Note that the medal standings of the world championship with 9 awards is headed by Norway (4 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze), second place France — 6 (3-1-2), the third Italy — 3 (2-1-0). Ukraine with a “bronze” divides with Austria on 8-9-th position.

We add that the biathlon season will resume on March 5 at the world Cup in the Czech Nove mesto.

