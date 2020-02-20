Biathlon in Antholz online video of the single mixed relay at the world Cup

Thursday, February 20, in the Italian Antholz-Anterselva will next race at the biathlon world Championships. The next set of medals will be played in the single mixed relay.

Among 30 teams, which will be released at a distance, and will be Ukrainian — the honor of our country will present Anastasiya Merkushyna and Dmitry Pidruchny, which will be the 5th starter room. Recall, that in this part of our duet before the start of the season became the Vice-champion of the traditional “Christmas race”, held at the end of December 2019 in the German Gelsenkirchen.

Note that after a one day pause the world championship will resume on Saturday, February 22, when will women (beginning at 12:45) and male (15:45) of the relay.

