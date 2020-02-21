Biathlon in Antholz: online video of women’s and men’s relay at the world Championships

On Saturday, February 22, the penultimate day of the world championship on biathlon in the Italian Antholz will be the classic relay race.

The honor of our women’s team at a distance of 4×6 km entrusted to defend Anastasia Merkushina, Yulia Jim, Vita Semerenko and Olena Pidhrushna, who in the sprint race finished in one step of the podium.

“We looked at the state of the Wali and Vita Semerenko, they had done some work and we appreciated their ability — the wellbeing of the health. Val herself said that she is in no condition to play at this level. Nastya Merkushina on the contrary, assured that he would work at the maximum”, — quotes the coach of the female national team of Ukraine Valery Lesnikov biathlon.com.ua.

Men’s Ukrainian team in the relay 4×7.5 km will represent our captain Dmitry Pidruchny (pictured), completed in the Antholz sprint in the top 10, which will make the company pryma Artem, Ruslan Tkalenko and Sergey Semenov.

Live video: women’s (12:45) and men (15:45) relay races see the website of the “FACTS” in this news.

Also live stream of the race will show “NTU”, “Eurosport 1”, “Belarus 5” and “Match”.

Add that the world Cup finishes on Sunday, February 23, with two races with a mass start (women’s 13:30 and the men at 16:45).

Photo biathlon.com.ua

