Biathlon in Kontiolahti online video broadcast of the men’s sprint

Thursday, March 12, in the Finnish Kontiolahti men’s sprint race at 10 km starts the penultimate season stage of the biathlon world Cup. We will remind that quite recently at the world Cup in the Czech Nove mesto our guys sensationally got “silver” in the relay.

This time the honor of Ukraine among 104 participants will defend five biathletes. Pryma Artem will go to the distance under the 3-m bib number, Dmitry Pidruchny (pictured) — under 19-m, Sergey Semenov — under 55-m, Ruslan Tkalenko — under 61-m and Anton Dudchenko under 95.

The race will be shown live also TV channels “NTU”, “Eurosport 1”, “Belarus 5” and “Match!”.

Note that in the overall world Cup standings Dmitry Pidruchny is a 19-th position, Artem prima — 24th, Anton Dudchenko — 56th, Sergey Semenov — 67-Yu and Ruslan Tkalenko — 90-th. The top three in the fight for the Big crystal globe be the Frenchman Martin Fourcade, the Norwegian garanichev Evgeniy and another representative of France’s Quentin Fillon maillet.

