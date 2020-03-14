Biathlon in Kontiolahti online-video pursuit world Cup

Saturday, March 14, in Finnish Kontiolahti in the framework of the final stage of the world Cup (note that the final was to be the stage in Holmenkollen, Norway, on 20-22 March, but it was cancelled due to coronavirus) pursuits.

Men 12.5 km in 60 participants will overcome three Ukrainians. From Dmitry Pidruchna 19th starting position (behind the leader — 1:14 sec.) Artem Prima — 22nd (+1:19 sec.) Ruslan Tkalenko — 58-I (2:23 sec.).

It is noteworthy that this race will be the last in the career of the legendary Frenchman Martin Fourcade. “Thanks for the trip. Time to say goodbye, “wrote the five-time Olympic champion, 13-time world champion and seven-time world Cup winner in the overall standings on his Twitter page.

Thanks for the journey

Time to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/TOU7uQpW84 — Martin Fourcade (@martinfkde) March 13, 2020

Women at a distance of 10 km will be five Ukrainians. Valya Semerenko (pictured) will compete with the 14th starting position (+1:04 sec.) Vita Semerenko — 30th (+1:43 sec.) Anastasiya Merkushyna — 32nd (+1:45 sec.) Julia Jim — 53rd (+2:13 sec.) and Olena Pidhrushna — 57th (+2:23 sec.).

Live watch for men (beginning at 14:45) and female (16:45) the pursuit races on the website “FACTS” in this news.

Note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, the organizers decided to terminate the stage in Kontiolahti and not to hold mixed relays, scheduled Sunday, March 15.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter