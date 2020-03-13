Biathlon in Kontiolahti: Valia Semerenko finished in the top-15 world Cup

Friday, 13 March in the Finnish Kontiolahti women’s sprint 7,5 km was continued in the final stage of the biathlon world Cup.

The distance with two shootings among the 97 participants came out and five Ukrainians. The best result was shown Valya Semerenko, who with one miss finished 14th (misses in shooting 1+0, lagging behind the winner — 1:04,1 sec.). Her sister Vita Semerenko missed one time in two shooting and finished the race 30th (1+1, +1:43,0 sec.). Anastasiya Merkushyna became the 32nd (0+2, +1:45,2 sec.) Julia Jim — 53rd (1+2, +2:13,2 sec.) and our captain Olena Pidhrushna — the 57-th (3+0, +2:23,4 sec.).

The winner of the women’s sprint was the German Denise Herrmann (0+1, 20:00,5 sec.) the silver went to her compatriot Francis Preuss (1+0, +20,1 sec.) “bronze” — the Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff (1+1, +32,3 sec.).

Video women’s sprint race see this link.

Note that in the overall world Cup standings Elena Pidrushna is at the 24th place, Valj Semerenko — 33-m, Julia Jim — to 35-m, Vita Semerenko — 40-m, Anastasiya Merkushyna — 51-m and Darya Blashko — 60. Three leaders in the fight for the Big crystal globe are Italy’s Dorothea Wierer, Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff and Germany’s Denise Herrmann.

Saturday, March 14, the world Cup in Kontiolahti will continue the men’s (beginning at 14:45) and female (16:45) the pursuit races.

Note that the final stage of the world Cup, according to the calendar, was to be held in Norwegian Holmenkollen from 20 to 22 March, but was cancelled by the organisers due to active spreading in the world of coronavirus.

