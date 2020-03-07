Biathlon in Nove mesto: an online video broadcast of the men’s relay



Saturday, March 7, is another day of competition at the stage of the biathlon world Cup in the Czech Nove mesto. Women’s and men’s teams compete for medals in relay races. Recall that because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus is carried out competitions in an empty stadium.

In the women’s relay 4×6 km the honor of Ukraine among the 23 teams defended Anastasiya Merkushyna, Yuliya Jim, Valia Semerenko and Olena Pidhrushna. Our team went the distance at 6-m bib number.

Anastasiya Merkushyna on the starting interval of the relay used one spare in prone and two in the prone shooting, sending a teammate on second stage third (11,3 sec. behind Norway and 0.6 sec. — from Russia).

Yulia Jim shooting clean in the first prone and two additional rounds on the second led Ukraine to the leaders (10,6 sec. advantage over Sweden).

Semerenko Valj once lubed when shooting prone and used three (!) additional shots in standing. Thank God, avoiding the penalty loop, Val has completed its 6-km long special stage in second place with a lag of only 0.2 seconds. from Norway.

The decisive part of the race spent our captain Olena Pidhrushna, which is zero in the prone shooting, unfortunately, earned a penalty in the first standing and went on the last lap fourth, three seconds behind the Russians. Elena was able to circumvent the representative of Russia, but in the finish lost half a second former German skier Herrmann. In the end, the team of Ukraine took the baton in fourth place (behind the leader — 58,5 sec.; penalty laps and misses — 1+12).

Relay-race “gold” won the national team of Norway (1:09:14,8; 0+8), ahead of competitors from France (+28,7; 0+4) and Germany (+57,0; 1+14).

Men among 26 participants for the “yellow-blue” relay 4×7.5 km run pryma Artem, Sergey Semenov, Ruslan Tkalenko and Dmytro Pidruchnythat before (without Tkalenko) had a poor performance in the sprint (Ukraine — 10 first number at the start).

Sunday, March 8, the program of the world Cup in Nove mesto completed women’s (12:45) and men (14:45) races with a mass start.

