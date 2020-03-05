Biathlon in Nove mesto: an online video broadcast of the men’s sprint at the world Cup

Friday, March 6, at the stage of the biathlon world Cup in the Czech Nove mesto, which is due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus is without the fans, there will be a start — men’s sprint race on 10 km.

The national team of Ukraine, which recently won “gold” the European championship in the mixed relay, among the 109 athletes will defend five biathletes. Our captain Dmitry Pidruchny will go to the distance of the 5 m start number, Artem prima — under 15-m (both pictured), Sergey Semenov under the 46th, Anton Dudchenko — under 69 and Ruslan Tkalenko under 103-M.

Also live the race will show the channels “NTU”, “Eurosport 1”, “Belarus 2” and “Match!”.

Note that in the overall world Cup standings Dmitry Pidruchny is a 20-th position, Artem prima — 24th, Anton Dudchenko — 52, Sergey Semenov — 74-Yu and Ruslan Tkalenko — 87.

Saturday, March 7, at the world Cup in Nove mesto will be female (15:00) and men (18:00) relay race.

