Biathlon in Nove mesto: an online video feed of the women’s sprint at the world Cup

Thursday, March 5, in the Czech Nove mesto, with a population of only 10 thousand inhabitants, after the world and European Championships will resume the biathlon world Cup. The first race of the seventh stage will be the women’s sprint 7.5 km.

The distance out to 99 participants, including the five Ukrainians: from Elena Pidhrushna (pictured) — the 17th starting number, Yulia Jima — 35, Vita Semerenko — 52, Valj Semerenko 61st and Anastasia Merkushina — 99-th.

Note that, according to the organizers of the world Cup, all the races of the stage in Nove mesto for the first time in the history of the competition will be held without spectators. The reason for such an unprecedented decision with the threat of the spread of coronavirus. “It’s hard to Express my feelings about this. Rather, indeed, it would be like training to look, but it passes the stage of the world Cup. Therefore, aware of this, but it’s still going at the highest level. Decent a lot of athletes and have to deal with them, though the fans and will not be“, — said in comments biathlon.com.ua Valya Semerenko.

The live broadcast of the race, watch from 18:35, on the website of “FACTS” in this news.

We will add that in the overall standings of the world Cup is above all of our compatriots is Olena Pidhrushna — with 253 points, it occupies the 23rd place. Yulia Jima — 31 position (196 points) at Vita Semerenko — 37-I (154), and Valya Semerenko — 42-I (123), Darya Blashko — 54-I (59) and Anastasia Merkushina — 62-I (44).

Friday, March 6, in Nove mesto will host the men’s sprint race on 10 km.

.

Photo biathlon.com.ua

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter