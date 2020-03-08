Biathlon in Nove mesto: online video of women’s and men’s mass start world Cup

Sunday, March 8, in the Czech Nove mesto completed the seventh stage of the biathlon world Cup. In the race with a mass start women overcome the 12.5 km and men 15 km with four firing lines.

In the women’s mass start will represent Ukraine only Valj Semerenko, which will be the 27th starting number. Two more of our compatriots — Yulia Jim and Anastasiya Merkushyna are in reserve and in case of refusal, someone of the 30 declared athletes can also take part in the race.

The men will have two representatives. Dmitry Pidruchny, on the eve of our national team brought the silver medal in the relay, will start under 20-m number, according to the position in the current overall standings of the world Cup and the Brendan — under 24 m. unlike women here in the reserve of our compatriots there.

Live for women (beginning at 12:45) and men (14:45) the mass starts on the website “FACTS” in this news.

Also live racing show on TV “NTU”, “Eurosport 2”, “Match TV” and “Belarus 5”.

Note that the continue world Cup next week — the stage from 12 to 15 March will pass in Finnish Kontiolahti.

and Ukrainians do not hit the top 20 men’s sprint race.

