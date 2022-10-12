Biden demanded that Zelensky not criticize the supply of arms, – The Washington Post

Spread the love

Share

send in Telegram

share on Facebook

tweet

send to Viber

Send to Whatsapp

send to Messenger

Relations between the two presidents have not always been smooth, according to White House officials. If Ukraine talks about small amounts of aid, it will become more difficult for Joe Biden to ask Congress for money for the war.

Related video

US President Joe Biden demanded that his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky not criticize the volume of supplies of American weapons. The American newspaper The Washington Post writes about this, citing a source in the White House.

After the start of a full-scale war with Russia, Biden and Zelensky communicated about once every 2-3 weeks. On Monday, October 10, Biden condemned the massive Russian missile strikes by phone and promised to send defense assistance to Ukraine.

Relations between the two presidents have not always been smooth. Zelensky has repeatedly and publicly urged the US and other Western allies to do more — send more weapons, impose tough sanctions and other measures, the White House said.

“Biden understood that Zelensky had to protect his people. In private, Biden said that it would be difficult for him to ask Congress for money if Zelensky showed ingratitude and continued to say that this was not enough,” said one of former White House officials.

When Biden is asked how long it takes to wait for billions of aid from the United States for the war against the Russian Federation, he and his top aides answer: ” As many as it takes.”

American officials say neither Russia nor Ukraine can win the war overnight. The United States ruled out the idea of ​​pushing Ukraine into negotiations with the aggressor. Washington does not know what the end of the war will look like, since everything depends on Kyiv.

“This is a decision that the Ukrainians must make. Our task now is to help them be better on the battlefield and on that day, when they decide to sit down at the diplomatic table,” a senior State Department official said.

The White House has previously confirmed arms assistance to Ukraine despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's intimidation.

On October 12, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov spoke about the arrival of the German IRIS-T air defense system in Ukraine. American air defense systems NASAMS are also on the way.