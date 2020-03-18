Biden has become almost impossible for Sanders

Tuesday, March 17, in three American States was held intra-party elections the Democratic party. Florida, Illinois and Arizona have brought success to the former Vice-President of the United States Joe Biden, and it almost leaves no chance to his opponent Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders. All the louder calls to stop the race and declare a winner Biden.

As already reported “FACTS”, the U.S. has the indirect election system of the President. Since the beginning of February in all States held primaries. This is the primary. According to their results, the party congresses towards the end of summer should name a single candidate for President. This will begin the final stage, the climax of which will be universal suffrage, scheduled for November 3.

The Republicans are all very clear. There is a second term incumbent President Donald trump. He has no rivals within the party.

But the Democrats in the race at the start were joined by 11 candidates. And Biden first showed very poor results. After the primaries in the first three States, he was not even in the top three. The race was then headed by Sanders. To reverse the situation, the former Vice President managed in South Carolina. Biden supported the African Americans. He came in second place. But the deciding factor was the so-called super Tuesday — March 3 primaries took place simultaneously in 14 States and American Samoa. Biden won in 10 States and bypassed Sanders.

After that the fight continued only Joe and Bernie. And those who dropped out of the race and urged his supporters to support Biden.

Each state sends to the party Congress is known in advance the number of delegates. It depends on the size of the population. The delegates usually vote according to who during the primaries had supported their staff. The Democrats have to win to one of the candidates supported at least 1 991 delegate.

In Florida at stake was 219 votes in Illinois — 115 in Arizona — 67. Biden seriously divorced from Sanders. Calculations are still ongoing, but even now the gap between the rivals is critical. The former Vice President already 1 147 votes in total. The Senator from Vermont secured the support of only 861 of the delegate.

Recall that some States because of the pandemic coronavirus postponed primaries. The same decision was made at the last moment the authorities of Ohio. Very low was the turnout in Illinois. In addition, in this state, arose another problem — the plots were not 800 volunteers, who were supposed to monitor the voting process and to ensure the counting of ballots. Party functionaries were forced to frantically search for a replacement, but found only 100 people. People are really frightened by the coronavirus.

In addition, neither Biden or Sanders are unable now to hold meetings with voters because of tough restrictions imposed in the country in connection with the pandemic. Both policies appeal to his supporters, recording the video message. After the victory in Illinois, Florida and Arizona, Biden held out the peace pipe Sanders. Former Vice-President thanked the Senator and his supporters for what they raised in the primaries of a number of important issues, and said that he had heard these questions and is willing to look for solutions.

Sanders is not even hints that will turn his campaign. In his address, the Senator did not say a word about the defeat on March 17. He devoted his speech exclusively to the fight against coronavirus. Sanders said that he had prepared a number of proposals that will contribute to the discussion in the U.S. Congress. One of them is monthly assistance to every American family in the amount of $ 2,000 during the entire period of the pandemic. In the United States as of 18 Mar revealed 6 515 infected. In recent days has added 104 new cases. The total number of deaths increased to 115.

