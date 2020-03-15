Bild: Germany closes the border with Austria, France and Switzerland

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Bild: Германия закроет границы с Австрией, Францией и Швейцарией

German Chancellor Angela Merkel together with the Minister of internal Affairs Horst Seehofer and Prime Ministers of the Federal länder Bavaria, Baden-württemberg and Saarland because of the situation with the new coronavirus type I decided Monday morning, March 16, to close the borders with Austria, France and Switzerland. About this newspaper Bild.

According to the publication, it happens to 8.00 local time (09.00 CET).

In the material indicates that the decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as buying products in Germany by foreigners, which have created supply problems in the border regions of Germany.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article