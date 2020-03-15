Bild: Germany closes the border with Austria, France and Switzerland

German Chancellor Angela Merkel together with the Minister of internal Affairs Horst Seehofer and Prime Ministers of the Federal länder Bavaria, Baden-württemberg and Saarland because of the situation with the new coronavirus type I decided Monday morning, March 16, to close the borders with Austria, France and Switzerland. About this newspaper Bild.

According to the publication, it happens to 8.00 local time (09.00 CET).

In the material indicates that the decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as buying products in Germany by foreigners, which have created supply problems in the border regions of Germany.