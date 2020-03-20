Bill gates in an interview with “FACTS” predicted pandemic coronavirus in 2018

At the beginning of October 2018 “FACTS” published an exclusive interview with bill gates. One of the richest men in the world talked about what was troubling him. He named three problems, the “three challenge” facing humanity. And among those challenges mentioned “disease X”. Gates literally foresaw the pandemic COVID-19!

Here is an excerpt from that prophetic interview:

Bill, I do not regret about his departure from Microsoft? What is you main character, a philanthropist on the planet?

— I would not began so to call it. I am sure that there are people who do humanity a lot more than me. As for my departure from Microsoft, I would call it my second birth. I started a completely different, new life.

But in Microsoft you are all the time looking to the future. And more to the point did the future…

— Now I’m doing the future to a much greater extent than before. Humanity is in grave danger, which many of us are not even aware or do not think.

— What are you talking about? What are you so afraid?

— I’m worried about three calls and they all are somehow connected to health. List them: resistance of the virus to the available antibiotics, the cuts to government programmes to improve medicine in the poorest countries, the pandemic of as yet unknown disease, which the world health organization (who) called — “disease X”. We are not prepared for its emergence. That is why it can become a global pandemic. The threat posed by the unknown pathogen is high, deadly and swift. And it’s not my imagination. The threat is real.

— What is this disease?

— The fact of the matter is that scientists can not yet say. It may be another mutated influenza virus. Or something else. The problem is that the sense of danger from governments around the world have dulled. And the blame for this epidemic of swine flu and Ebola that broke out in 2014. With them managed to cope pretty quickly. And people think that it will be so with other epidemics.

Full text of the interview of bill gates are still available on our website. Read here.

We will remind, for the past two years, the “FACTS” each week I publish interviews with foreign celebrities — movie stars, musicians, businessmen, designers, politicians, public figures. Exclusive rights to these interviews in Ukraine belongs to the “FACTS”. The entire collection you can find in our category “Only in “FACTS”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter