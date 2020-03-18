Billboard Music award was postponed because of the pandemic coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Award Billboard Music Awards-2020, which was to be held on April 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus.

As reported on the website Billboard, a new date and place of show will be announced in the near future.

“In accordance with rules established by health officials, and to ensure the health and safety of our performers, fans, guests and staff – we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards. For over two decades, the Billboard awards the best in music and we look forward to the opportunity to congratulate the incredible artists who topped the charts last year,” – said in a statement.

As previously reported, in the United States because of the coronavirus canceled the presentation of several awards and CinemaCon festival.

Maria Batterbury

