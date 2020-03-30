Billie Eilish celebrates a year of his first album with his fans Instagram !

Share on Facebook

In spite of the health crisis that rages in the world, Billie Eilish has brought joy to its followers. She celebrated the anniversary of his first album.

Billie Eilish has a smile and there was always something ! The star has also celebrated with great fanfare the release of his first studio album. MCE TV explain to you.

Who doesn’t know Billie Eilish ?! For the past few years, the star is brilliantly illustrated in the music world.

The latest news, all is going well for her ! And the interpreter of ” Lovely “ has the success and it has a lot of projects to come.

His world and his hits also have very quickly conquered the general public. Versatile and creative, Billie Eilish never ends so more to amaze his admirers.

But for the moment, his news is in stand-by. Like you, the singer also remains confined to her home for trying to slow down the pandemic of Covid-19.

Cloitrée at his home, the interpreter of ” I Love You “ therefore continues to power its social networks. On his account Instagram, the star has a large community.

For evidence : It has more than 59 million subscribers. The class !

Billie Eilish celebrates a year of his first album with his fans !

On the Canvas, Billie Eilish share everything with his fans. Outside of his music, the woman is often the buzz with her looks.

Moreover, a few months ago the American Music Awards, Billie Eilish was about her because of her style of dress. Eccentric as usual, the interpreter of ” Whish you where gay “ has suffered the mockery of internet users because of her outfit.

But regardless of the criticism, the young woman assumes his universe to her. There are a few hours, the interpreter of ” No Time To Die “ was also celebrated something special.

Yes, the star celebrated on Instagram the anniversary of his first studio album. And to do so, she has shared a gorgeous picture without forget to put a small legend.

“My first album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?’ came out a year ago today. Thank you for having changed my life (here’s a new photo from my ” shooting “), thus légendé the young woman under his publication.

His post seems to have made the joy of all his followers. Well done Billie Eilish !