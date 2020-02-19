Billy Ilis first live played track No time to die from the bond movie

In London, the ceremony of music awards BRIT Awards, the winner of which became the singer Billy Ailes – as the best foreign performer.

During the event, the singer first performed live his new track No Time To Die, which became the title track of the new film about James bond “No time to die.”

Along with Billy came on the scene her brother and co-author of songs Phineas O’connell, former guitarist of the Smiths johnny Marr and composer Hans Zimmer, who conducted the orchestra.

Recall that in the Ukrainian film “No time to die” will be released on 9 April 2020. The role of agent 007 is back Daniel Craig. The villain in the new part of the James bond star will play “Bohemian Rhapsody” Rami Malek.