Billy porter: “the modern fairies from “Cinderella” there is no gender”

Billy Porter. Photo: Getty Images

The actor of the series “the Pose” by Billy porter told me that the fairy-Kresna, he will play in the new film adaptation of the fairy tale “Cinderella” will be gender-neutral.

According to celebrity, modern children are already prepared to perceive people not tying them to gender.

The character is asexual, at least in the form in which I play. And it’s cool,” he said in an interview with CBS News.

Porter added that the film will be a classic tale for a new generation.

The film takes place in London.

The title role in a new interpretation of “Cinderella” embodies the singer Camila Cabello, and as the evil stepmother brought Broadway star Idina Menzel. Also among the actors claimed pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, John Malani, Charlotte Spencer, Nikita Chadha, Maddie Baillio, Missy Elliot and presenter James Corden, who is the main inspirer and author of the original idea of the project.