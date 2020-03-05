Binacional vs Sao Paulo: live streaming free for the Copa Libertadores

Binacional vs Sao Paulo: forecast for the Copa Libertadores match (March 7, 2020)

Sao Paulo won the last two matches, but whether the Brazilians will be able to beat Binacional on March 7 – we prepared our forecast. Who will take the glasses?

Binacional

“Binacional” had a great last season and managed to win the championship, beating in an excellent style with a total score of 4: 3 in the final of “Alliance” and thus receiving a ticket to the Libertadores Cup. In the current season, the team of Cesar Vidzhevani also relies only on victory, taking after third rounds the third place in the table with a gap of five points from the leader of the Alliance Huanuco.

Sao Paulo

“São Paulo” last season fully justified the fans ’forecasts, having managed to finish in sixth place and break into the group stage of the Libertadores Cup. So far, the team of Fernando Diniza plays in the state championship of Sao Paulo and in the group leads. In the last match, the “three-color” 2: 1 beat Ponte Preto with a second victory in a row.

Statistics

Only in one of the last three matches did Binacional miss

In two and the last four away matches, “São Paulo” played on zero in defense

Binacional scored more than one goal in only one of the last three home matches

Forecast

Binacional is definitely capable of causing problems to such a formidable rival as São Paulo – the away three-color players have difficulties, especially when it comes to going to Peru. Both teams adhere to defensive football and, given the importance of points, they are unlikely to change this style, so it’s hardly worth counting on an extravaganza extravaganza.

We believe that the match will not be productive. Forecast – the total is less than (2.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.60

Our second bet will be Binacional will not lose . Such a bet can be placed for 1.40