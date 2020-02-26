Biopic about Judy garland, with Renee Zellweger in the title role goes to the Ukrainian film, trailer

In Ukrainian rolling out a biography “Judy”, which tells about the last months of the life of world famous Hollywood actress and singer Judy garland – she became famous all over the world as Dorothy in the film adaptation of “the Wizard of Oz.”

The film shows how the reverse side of early fame destroys millions of your favorite star.

The premiere will take place on 16 April 2020. The main role in the film was played by the laureate of the award “Oscar” Renee Zellweger (“the Diary of Bridget Jones”).

For this role, except for “Oscar” in the nomination “the Best female role of the first plan,” it has already received six awards from the “Golden globe” to award the British film Academy BAFTA.

Director of the film was made commander of the order of the British Empire for merits in the field of theatre Rupert goold.

Presents official trailer of “Judy”.

