Biotechnologists have found an effective cure for coronavirus

The Chinese government announced that they found an effective medication that allows for faster cure of people infected with coronavirus. On it informs TV channel NHK.

According to the head of accentra biotechnology of Zhang Xinming, a drug called “Avigan” already tested on the 320 cases in Wuhan and Shenzhen.

Have infected with the coronavirus, who took this medication were able to bring down high fever just two days, although usually this process took more than four days. Also found that patients got rid of the cough on average for 4.5 days, not six, as those who did not take the drug. In addition, the study showed that the lung condition has improved approximately 91% of the patients.

It is noted that “Abigan” has no apparent side effects. Taking his patients have recovered from coronavirus in five days. People who were not receiving medication, on average, recovered in 11 days.

We will note, according to the latest data, the total number of infected by the coronavirus in the world exceeded 212 thousand. Managed to recover 84 of 200 and killed — 8835.