Birthday Bernardo Bertolucci: the best films by Italian Director

March 16, 1940 was born the great Italian contemporary film Director, playwright and poet Bernardo Bertolucci.

In 1960-e years Bertolucci was considered the successor of the legendary Jean-Luc Godard and pier Paolo Pasolini, was fascinated by Freudianism, exquisitely twisting in his tapes social motives intimacy. In almost all his films the Director likes to refer to unconventional forms of human sexuality.

In honor of the birthday of the great Director LeMonade made a list of the best films of Bernardo Bertolucci.

The conformist (1970)

The film is about the difficult awareness of the main character of his sexual orientation in the backdrop of emerging fascism in Rome in 1938, was a phenomenal success. In 1971 he was awarded the Italian movie awards “David di Donatello” in the category for best film of the year, and generally had a significant influence on the development of world cinema industry-the psychological dramas of the new generation.

Last tango in Paris (1972)

Legendary erotic-philosophical movie Bertolucci with Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider in the lead roles. The picture was twice nominated for “Oscar”: for best Director and actor Brando. At the present time, the film takes the 48th place in the list of the 100 best American movies of all time.

The twentieth century (1976)

The main characters of the film — Olmo (Gerard Depardieu) and Alfredo (Robert De Niro) — two men, born in Italy at the same time but in completely different families (landowners and peasants). In a five-hour epic film, the Director tells the audience about the life of the heroes on the background of historical events and changes in public sentiment in Italy the first half of the twentieth century.

The last Emperor (1987)

The film is based on the biography of PU Yi, the last Emperor of China. The plot is divided into two biographical lines — the description of the life of the former Emperor of China and prisoner number 981 a Chinese prison, reliving his life, starting with childhood and ending with the capture by Soviet troops in 1945. The tape has received “Oscar” in 9 categories and was a breakthrough in world cinema.

Stealing beauty (1996)

The film tells about a beautiful American girl (Liv Tyler), who after the suicide of his mother goes to Italy where her amid the picturesque Tuscan hills to spend the summer at Villa old friends of the family. In nineteen years young, Lucy is a virgin, wants to get the first sensual experience with a man who four years ago gave her the first kiss.

The dreamers (2003)

Chamber erotic drama, the plot of which is filled with cinematic allusions, the history of the sexual revolution in separately taken Parisian apartment, against the backdrop of the student riots of 1968. Starring Michael pitt, Louis Garrel and Eva green, for whom the film became the first appearance on the silver screen.

