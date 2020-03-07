Birthday goal helped Dynamo to win from Alexandria: the match of the Premier League

Saturday, March 7 bouts in Chernigov, Poltava and Alexandria started the program last, 22nd round of the first stage of the championship of Ukraine on football. In particular, in two-person duels agreed comonly of the top five, preserving the chances for the second place which grants the right to start in qualification of the Champions League.

The Championship Of Ukraine. 22 th round

“Alexandria” — “Dynamo” (Kiev) — 1:3 (Grechishkin, 62, penalty — Shabanov, 45, buialskyi, 60, Mikolenko, 85). Youth teams — 2:2.

Dynamo: Bowen, Mikolenko, Shabanov, Priests, KENDZERA, Sydorchuk (Kadiri, 68), Shepelev, Verbic, Karavaev, Buialskyi (Duelund, 87), Ruthenian (Pivaric, 84).

“Desna” (Chernigov) — “Zarya” (Lugansk) — 1:0 (Filippov, 37). 20 minutes removed Gutsulyak (“gums”), and the 45+4th — Lunev (“dawn”). Youth teams — 1:2.

“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 1:0 (Kulach, 63, from a penalty). In the 79th minute deleted Tkachuk (“Olympic”).

Will calendar the wards of the ex-football player of “Dynamo” Vladimir Sharan and Alexei Mikhailichenko in the next five days will have to battle each other twice (March 11, rivals will converge on Olympic stadium in the quarterfinals of the Cup of Ukraine). In the first match against Oleksandriya Dynamo arrived without their leader Tsygankova (it was his “double” has brought to Kiev the victory at the Nika stadium last season — 2:0) and the Uruguayan de Foam out of action for 10-14 days because of a thigh injury. And in Alexandria at Shaparenko fever. But the coaching staff of the guests could count on midfielder Buyalsky, who for his red card in the game with the “Dnepr-1” (1:3) was discharged one match suspension (he had already missed a meeting with a “Spike” — 2:0) and Shabanova, who in the day of the match was 28 years old.

As for the “Alexandria” that because of a knee injury the hosts had not helped Kovalets, and the terms of the lease agreement against their club could not play Vantukh.

The first half was very tough and intense fight, testified by the five yellow cards and the players… the coach “Alexandria”, the Sharan, and the fact that Dinamo doctors three times, had to run out to the field to assist Shabanov, Buialskyi and Rusin. And at the last minute of the first half of the match “Dynamo” took the lead: after a corner of Mikolenko returned the ball in the goalmouth, “Alexandria”, where the birthday boy Shabanov sent it into the net — 0:1.

Even more complicated is the situation of the hosts early in the second half, when long took second in the match yellow card and left the Alexandrians with ten men.

In the 60th minute, the Dynamo their numerical advantage when Shepelev from the front line sent the ball across the goal, and buialskyi head ferried the ball into the net — 0:2.

However, soon the Lviv referee Mozharovsky has revived the intrigue, finding a violation of the rules by Serhiy in his own penalty area and assigning a penalty. Grechishkin with the “point” was accurate — 1:2.

In the future, the Alexandrians even in the minority tried to escalate the situation at the gate Busana, but the goal of Mikolenko (Vitaly scored a team-Sharan in the first round) forced them to give up.

Victory over one of the main competitors allowed “Dynamo” to get around “Dawn” and complete the first stage of the competition at the second position.

By the way, the game in Alexandria was to be used VAR, but because of the unavailability of the stadium “nick” metallic constructions for the broadcast cameras, which are needed to determine offsides when using the system of videoporama the judge, was not used.

“We have an agreement that somewhere on 14-15 March these pads will be mounted. This will leave the floor to the Committee by the referee, the matches which it will assign the system OPTIONS.

We’ll be ready to set to work”, — said the Director of “Alexandria” Dmitry Kitaev , the TV channel “Football”.

At the Gagarin stadium in Chernihiv agreed team-opening of the season — “Desna” and “dawn”, who beat the team of Alexander Ryabokon in the first round in Zaporozhye — 2:1. Already in the 20th minute of the match the referee Kateryna Monzul after VAR view showed a straight red card to newcomer “Gums” Gutsulyak. But the home team managed to score in the minority. In the 37th minute of the “gums” have spent exemplary counterattack, which effectively ended Filippov (12-goal striker in the season!). Moreover, at the end of the first half, the referee was left in the minority and guests: again, after watching VAR red light in front of him he saw Lunev. To be honest, both red cards not one hundred percent.

After the break, the team Skrypnyk did everything possible to avoid the first in 2020, the year of defeat, but edged the game “Desna” was able to hold on for the win.

On a visit to the “Vorskla” team of Spaniard Vicente Gomez came with the passive nightmarish series of six consecutive defeats in the Premier League, although in the first round defeated Poltava to Kyiv — 2:0. In turn, the team of Yurii Maksimov after a sensational victory over Shakhtar (1:0) was defeated on the field, “Mariupol” (0:3).

In the end, the fate of the match, which the Pitmen after removal from the field Tkachuk ended up in the minority, decided a goal from a penalty scored by striker “Vorskla” to the Spot. Produced three points allowed Poltava to circumvent “Olympic” and “lions” and climb in the standings to 9th place.

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 56 points;

2. Dynamo — 45 (22);

3. Zarya — 43 (22);

4. Desna — 42 (22);

5. “Alexandria” — 37 (22);

6. Kolos — 26;

7. “Mariupol” — 25;

8. “Dnepr-1” — 22;

9. “Vorskla” — 20 (22);

10. Lions — 19;

11. “Olympic” — 18 (22);

12. Karpaty — 12.

Scorers: 15 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 12 — Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 11 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 9 — Marlos (Shakhtar); 8 — Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin, he Verbic (all “Dynamo”), taison (Shakhtar), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”); 7 — Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”).

The first part of the competition in the Premier League will end on March 8, the matches of Lviv “Karpaty”, “Kolos” — “Shakhtar” and “Dnepr-1” — “Mariupol”.

