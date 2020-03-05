Birthday of Rosa Luxemburg: a life-affirming quotes of great revolutionaries

Photo: wikimedia.org

5 Mar 1871 born Polish-German theorist of Marxism, philosopher, economist, journalist, and revolutionary, Rosa Luxemburg.

Luxembourg was one of the most influential activists of the German and European revolutionary left of social democracy. During the First world war for anti-war agitation rose was repeatedly subjected to repression and in total spent in prison for about 4 years.

It fought for women’s rights, the Rosa Luxemburg along with her companion Clara Zetkin, the world owes the advent of International women’s day “8 March”.

In honor of the birthday of Rosa Luxemburg

“The world must be upside down, but each shed a tear that you can drain is the charge, and every person who, hurrying on important business, just gross negligence on part of pushing the poor worm, is committing a crime.”

“Faster and learn best when teaching others.”

“I hope to die at his post — on the street or in prison.”

“Without General elections, without unrestricted freedom of press and Assembly, without a free struggle, life dies in every public institution, becomes a semblance of life, in which only the bureaucracy remains the active element.”

“To be human is all the time to quit life on the scales of fate, all the while rejoicing in every Sunny day and every beautiful cloud.”

“The most revolutionary thing you can do is always loudly broadcast about what’s going on.”

“I want to influence people, like thunder, loudly waving your mind the breadth of my vision, the strength of my conviction and my power of expression.”

